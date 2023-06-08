Submissions are now being accepted for the first screening of the inaugural Hanford Multicultural Theater Company Film Festival.

The festival will feature short films produced in the San Joaquin Valley on a monthly basis, screened at the Lil’ Brick Theater in downtown Hanford.

“It’ll be like going to the theater, except you’re watching local films made by local people,” said filmmaker and event organizer Tanya Miller.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

