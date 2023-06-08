Submissions are now being accepted for the first screening of the inaugural Hanford Multicultural Theater Company Film Festival.
The festival will feature short films produced in the San Joaquin Valley on a monthly basis, screened at the Lil’ Brick Theater in downtown Hanford.
“It’ll be like going to the theater, except you’re watching local films made by local people,” said filmmaker and event organizer Tanya Miller.
Rather than an annual film festival with judges and awards, Miller said the HMTC Film Festival screenings will have a more laid back feel and be presented more regularly. Each installment will ideally screen about 10 shorts and last about 90-120 minutes.
Ideally, screenings will be monthly, Miller said, but the pace of the festivals will be dictated by response from the community.
“I want to see how the first one goes, but I would like them to be monthly,” she said.
Submissions are now being acceptable for the inaugural screening, which is set for Aug. 24. The deadline is June 30.
Films have no minimum length, however the maximum runtime is 20 minutes. As for content, nothing X-rated is allowed. Documentaries and narrative films are both welcome, Miller said.
The HMTC’s Lil’ Brick Theater has played host to stand up comedy shows as well as acting classes recently, and Miller said she’s excited to open the space up for more types of art and different crowds.
Miller is a filmmaker whose artwork has previously been seen at the Kings Art Center. She plans to submit her own film, “Espresso,” at the inaugural HMTC Film Festival.