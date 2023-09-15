On Friday, Sept. 15, which is today, we have the comedy group, Bad Neighbor, gracing the stage at the Lil’ Brick Theater in Downtown Hanford.

I have personally heard their comedy and they are a hilarious bunch. They have a show at 7 p.m. and a show at 9:30 p.m. and will prove to be a crazy group of guys. So, be prepared!

What is interesting to me is that the elements of preparing a comedy show is like preparing a play. The comedians went out into old Hanford to put signs in the usual places. They have their Facebook showing the show, and the QR code to buy tickets online. Same with play productions!

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater and a and puppetry enthusiast.

