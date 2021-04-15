HMTC hosts 4th annual Hanford Monologue Slam

HANFORD — It is here again for the fourth year. An invitation to anyone in the world and in any language to participate in the Hanford Monologue Slam.
Simply apply and send a link to us of your 3-5 min monologue by June 5, 2021. The judges include casting agents from both coasts.
The prize for the Slam Champion is $500 USD. Competitors last year came from Canada, USA, Columbia, Wales, Australia, Ireland and England.
Angel Pean from New York took the 2020 prize and was featured on the HMTC Behind the Scenes Podcast.
"I had so much fun being a part of the HMTC Monologue Slam,"Pean said. "It felt great being able to still take part in something related to my craft, especially during a time when so much began to slow down. Their transition to a virtual platform was seamless. Such a rewarding experience and lovely theater company! HMTC truly is theater for all people. I felt honored to be a part of this monologue slam, along with plenty of other talented performers. It is by far the best competition I’ve entered! I love how they include the audience in the experience, in addition to casting directors. Perfectly executed. I highly recommend joining in on the fun!”
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is a theater that provides acting classes in a community nearly void of artistic experiment. Proceeds from this event goes to enriching the community with ‘Theater for all People.'” It is an all-inclusive, nonprofit theater company that nurtures all artists, regardless of skill and economic echelon.
See last year’s winner at https://youtu.be/i8bf_n9yce0
Information on FB @HanfordMTC and www.HanfordMTC.com
