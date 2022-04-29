It has been two years since the original plan to celebrate the anniversary of the 1880 Mussel Slough Tragedy.
I wrote a play and decided it needed a staged reading to chronicle the events that lead up to it. I wanted to make sure it was just right before producing and publishing. I was ecstatic for this first reading for a Hanford audience.
Members of the Kings County Historical Society, headquartered just two short miles from where the tragedy took place, enjoyed that it would commemorate the 140th anniversary. However, the pandemic made this event go into a two-year pause.
Now, the staged-reading will take play at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7. It will commemorate the 142nd anniversary of the Mussel Slough Tragedy.
We are asking anyone that is a descendant of the early settlers from the 1800s to please attend this reading. Or if you have stories passed down, we want to hear them. This is a great chance to contribute to this story. It is intended to be a community contribution project.
We are delighted that author Robin Roberts will attend this event. He left town a few years back, but made a point to return to see this work. He has been waiting for this event for two years.
The Mussel Slough tragedy has been coined, "The bloodiest gunfight you never heard of."
I titled the play "THE MUSSEL SLOUGH CHRONICLES – A CALIFORNIA TRAGEDY."
The event is free. Reservations at HMTC.TicketLeap.com