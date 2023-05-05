Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

The California Arts Council awarded Hanford Multicultural Theater Company a Creative Youth Development Grant for two years.

HMTC has been working with Ed Services at the Kings County Office of Education in selecting the schools to benefit from this grant opportunity. Pioneer elementary will be the first beneficiary with a theater program on Fridays. Central Union School will receive theater experiences with a summer school theater program.

Grants are the lifeblood of Hanford Multicultural Theater Company to incorporate theatrical arts experience in the community. Educating our community to the healthful benefits of the arts is a mission not only for HMTC but also for the California Arts Council. HMTC agrees with experts that theatrical arts experience enhances the livability of community.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

Recommended for you