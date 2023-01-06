Here are the Top 10 weirdest movies you may have missed in 2022

It was a big year for weird movies. In addition to some very strange works of under-the-radar cinema, even mainstream movies had a little streak of oddness to them.
Perhaps the year’s most successful weird movie was “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,” which blended trippy visuals and an emotional story spread out over the entire multiverse.
Oddly, the multiverse, and the theory that there are infinite branching realities was the theme of multiple films this year. “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and even “Beavis and Butt-Head do the Universe,” touched on the theory.
“Nope” brought us one of the stranger on-screen aliens in recent memory, “Morbius” became famous not for being a weird movie but for sparking the creation of weird memes and it was definitely weird that Tom Cruise proved he’s still America’s biggest action star at age 60.
However, here’s our list of the 10 strangest, most eccentric and surreal movies you may have missed.
“Men” — Directed by cinema’s leading name in cerebral, surreal science fiction, Alex Garland, “Men” is a moody and creepy examination of grief, trauma and misogyny. It also has the strangest and perhaps grossest third act I’ve seen in a multiplex. The couple behind me left during a particularly Dali-esque scene of gruesomeness, loudly exclaiming, “This is the worst movie I have ever seen.”
“RRR” — This Indian blockbuster became the movie du jour for a while this year, thanks to hitting Netflix’s algorithm just right and due to its off-the-wall mix of humor, action and incredible dance sequences.
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” — For one brief week over the summer, the fourth entry into the reboot of the long-running “Dragon Ball” anime series was the No. 1 movie in America. Somehow.
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — Released by the Roku streaming service (and available to watch for free), this movie hilariously lampoons music biopics like “Walk the Line” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with the least likely musician to be placed in a melodrama: “Weird Al” Yankovic. Largely fictionalized, Al becomes the biggest accordion-playing rock star on the planet, marries Madonna and takes on the Colombian drug cartel.
“Clerks 3” — Once touted as the voice of a generation for his Gen-X slacker classic, “Clerks,” and then falling into a string of unremarkable comedies, Kevin Smith returns with what may be the best movie of his career. It’s at least his most introspective, heartfelt and emotional.
“Something in the Dirt” — Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead (“The Endless,” “Moon Knight”) quietly dropped this minimalist, low budget sci-fi thriller about two friends trying to document what they think is a ghost. The directors are pretty much the only two people in the cast and the majority of the film was reportedly shot in one’s real-life apartment. Now that’s a great way to spend your time during the pandemic.
“Jackass Forever” — This is a movie where middle-aged men play pranks on each and break bones while attempting stupid stunts. It’s a masterpiece.
“Terrifier 2” — This nearly 2.5-hour long horror movie was made for $250,000 and released on very few screens, showing one time a day. It had almost no marketing push, yet would go on to make $12.3 million on strong “OMG you have to see this crazy movie” word of mouth. Its meandering runtime and use of intense (and I mean intense) violence won’t be for everyone, but the film has definitely made its villain, Art the Clown, the newest Halloween icon.
“This is GWAR” — This documentary tells the story of metal band GWAR. The band, comprised primarily of art school dropouts and D&D-playing nerds mix heavy metal with science fiction, performing nearly-nightly since the mid-‘80s in elaborate alien costumes while essentially putting on a mix of heavy metal concert, puppet show and professional wrestling match.
“Sharkula” — Dracula becomes a shark. That’s pretty weird.