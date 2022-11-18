Hanford City employees, their families and the volunteers who made Winter Wonderland possible got to test out the ice rink Friday evening before its official opening at noon Saturday.
This year's rink is 25% larger then last year's, and a carnival, more food options and miniature golf have been added. Santa will also be on hand for photos.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, the City of Hanford will host a tree lighting ceremony in front of the Civic Auditorium to celebrate the start of Winter Wonderland festivities. Hanford High School’s choir will sing Christmas songs, followed by an invocation by a local pastor and comments by Hanford Mayor Kalish Morrow. Morrow will then announce the countdown to the tree lighting.
“Last year’s Winter Wonderland was a tremendous success,” Morrow said. “It showed us that Hanford, and really the entire Central Valley, was ready to come together and have some fun after two terribly tough years. We’re building a new tradition here in Hanford, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces in Civic Park!”
Over the last two weeks, city crews and contractors have worked at Civic Park to construct the ice rink and install the infrastructure needed to create an even more impressive and festive event for the 2022-23 season, according to a release from the City. Main Street Hanford, the City’s partner for Winter Wonderland, secured tens of thousands of dollars in sponsorships from local businesses to support the event.
Main Street Hanford will host a full bar adjacent to the Bastille building on Saturday and then every Friday evening after that. The Gingerbread House (large white tent) will also be available for public use on Friday evenings.
Community members are encouraged to visit www.hanfordwinterwonderland.com to purchase ice skating tickets, make reservations for the North Pole Lounge and Gingerbread House, and to learn more about special events and programs on and off the ice, including the Winter Wonderland Holiday Boutique, which begins on Saturday.
Those interested can also follow Hanford Winter Wonderland on Facebook and Instagram.
Additionally, Hanford Winter Wonderland’s official mascot, Snappy, has a TikTok account. Learn more about Snappy’s journey from the North Pole to Hanford by following @SnappyTheMascot.
Hanford’s Winter Wonderland will run through Jan. 8. The ice rink will be open Monday-Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.