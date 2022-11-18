Hanford City employees, their families and the volunteers who made Winter Wonderland possible got to test out the ice rink Friday evening before its official opening at noon Saturday.

This year's rink is 25% larger then last year's, and a carnival, more food options and miniature golf have been added. Santa will also be on hand for photos.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, the City of Hanford will host a tree lighting ceremony in front of the Civic Auditorium to celebrate the start of Winter Wonderland festivities. Hanford High School’s choir will sing Christmas songs, followed by an invocation by a local pastor and comments by Hanford Mayor Kalish Morrow. Morrow will then announce the countdown to the tree lighting.

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

