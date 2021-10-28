Hanford Dia de Los Muertos, hosted by Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, will take place at the Hanford Mall on from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The event will start with a mariachi, and two storefronts will be a visual delight for attendees.
Events like this cannot go on without volunteers and as such Panera Bread in Fresno is sending employees to volunteer that day with pay.
"They contacted HMTC explaining that this restaurant wants to do more for the community. NAS-Lemoore has also reached out to help once again," organizers said in a press release.
Always present, since 2017, is Barbara Hill and her girl scouts. They will teach attendees how to make paper flowers.
Mariachi Alas de Jalisco is back again along with PATY’s Dance Studio. New this year is Lety Valencia as La Catrina who will tower over the attendees on stilts inside a large costume. Also new to this event is a folklorico group called Alma Latina de Riverdale.
Altars from community members dedicated to loved ones will be on display. As well as over a dozen Catrinas by artist Silvia Gonzalez S.
Today Dia de Los Muertos is celebrated in many cities in the U.S. According to the Mexican Museum in association with the Smithsonian Institute, “altar-making rituals have been a cultural practice beyond the individual space, where museums, art galleries, community centers, and schools make their own altars for Dia de los Muertos. The Chicano Movement introduced this celebration where its original elements went beyond the common family household and became a community expression of cultural heritage that commemorates the ancestors of the Americas... Nowadays, El Día de los Muertos, is seen as an urban artistic phenomenon which bonds community.”
There is ample parking in the mall. The event is free.
