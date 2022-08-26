Hanford, California has generated its fair share of celebrities despite being a small town.  A more recent name is Tyler Henry, a Hanford native who has become well known for his "gifts" as a spiritual medium.

His rise to stardom began in 2016 when the E! Television Network first began airing "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." This, of course, was picked up after he appeared on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2015.

He now has a new documentary series called "Life After Death with Tyler Henry".  The series is produced and streaming on Netflix and has Henry sitting down with a variety of guests from a list of more than 300,000 people requesting readings from him.

Garrett K. Jones is a staff writer for The Sentinel. 

