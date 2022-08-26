Hanford, California has generated its fair share of celebrities despite being a small town. A more recent name is Tyler Henry, a Hanford native who has become well known for his "gifts" as a spiritual medium.
His rise to stardom began in 2016 when the E! Television Network first began airing "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." This, of course, was picked up after he appeared on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2015.
He now has a new documentary series called "Life After Death with Tyler Henry". The series is produced and streaming on Netflix and has Henry sitting down with a variety of guests from a list of more than 300,000 people requesting readings from him.
The episodes focus on the development of Henry's so-called abilities. He speaks about the trajectory of his career, interspliced with scenes of psychic readings, with some segments of him helping his mom uncover a lost family secret — she was adopted.
It's not uncommon for many docu-series like this to manufacture some kind of drama and producers push this throughout each episode as the central tension of the show.
The readings themselves are curious; Henry's process involves randomly scribbling on a drawing pad while talking to his guests. Henry's reactions during the readings seem a bit melodramatic, his words frenetic.
It's hard to say if what happens in the show is real or not. Many of Henry's critics believe mediumship is a con and liken him to a con artist.
Skeptics describe his methods as a mix of "cold reading" — analyzing a person's age, fashion, and other apparent factors to gain immediate knowledge about them — and "hot reading," involving prior research.
While Henry welcomes healthy skepticism, there is concern from his critics that his lack of counseling training might be harmful after his readings bring up past issues or traumas without providing a way to work through the emotions generated by interactions.
There has been some local concern; the season finale of "Life After Death" sees Henry return to Hanford around the time of the 2021 fire that destroyed a portion of the Taoist Temple in China Alley.
In that episode, Henry seems to predict the fire not long before it happened. While the alleged real-life arsonist was arrested, it's still curious exactly how Henry knew it or how much he knew.
Devil's advocate: maybe Henry does have this ability, and the real fakes are the show's producers. Towards the end of the season finale, the psychic and his mother sit down for breakfast.
During the meal, Henry's mother claims to have made the meal from scratch including mini quiches arranged on the outdoor table. However, the cardboard containers in which the items sit look like they came from a Panera Bread store.
The series has some entertaining elements, but it might be more of a draw for people curious about the content than because they actually believe that it's real, because let's face it: reality TV is far from reality.
