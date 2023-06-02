The California Arts Council has announced a grant award of $40,000 to Hanford Multicultural Theater Company as part of its Theater for all People afterschool program in its final round of funding for 2022.
"With the support of the California Arts Council, Hanford Multicultural Theater Company will provide students in a predominately rural and agricultural community, an afterschool
program called Theater Club. This project allows students to experience acting, improvisation, playwriting, poetry and puppetry skills in a nurturing and bilingual atmosphere," said executive artistic director Silvia Gonzalez Scherer. “We are lucky that are staff is bilingual to give this experience to all our youth. That way, every child can experience the joy of theater.”
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council, with grant awards totaling more than $2.8 million across 48 grants supporting artists, culture bearers, and cultural workers throughout the state of California.
The final round of funding for the 2022 grant season included three opportunities in support of arts education and creative youth development, grantee technical assistance, and funding to identify a partner administering organization to regrant funds for individual artists fellowships in the Northern California region.
Altogether, the projected sum of grants awarded for 2022’s funding cycle is more than $145 million — by far the biggest annual investment in California Arts Council history, according to a release.
“Even as we spread the word for our 2023 program offerings, we are thrilled to shine a light and celebrate California’s arts workforce with one last funding announcement for 2022,” said California Arts Council Director Jonathan Moscone. “We are deeply grateful for Governor Newsom and the Legislature’s overwhelming investment in our agency’s work to ensure an equitably supported arts sector.”