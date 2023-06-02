The California Arts Council has announced a grant award of $40,000 to Hanford Multicultural Theater Company as part of its Theater for all People afterschool program in its final round of funding for 2022.

"With the support of the California Arts Council, Hanford Multicultural Theater Company will provide students in a predominately rural and agricultural community, an afterschool

program called Theater Club. This project allows students to experience acting, improvisation, playwriting, poetry and puppetry skills in a nurturing and bilingual atmosphere," said executive artistic director Silvia Gonzalez Scherer. “We are lucky that are staff is bilingual to give this experience to all our youth. That way, every child can experience the joy of theater.”

