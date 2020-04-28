Hanford man injured, Tulare woman killed in Hwy 46 crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITLEY GARDENS — A Hanford man suffered major injuries and a Tulare woman was killed Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 46 just east of Whitley Gardens, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Najee Abdul Mims, 26, of Hanford suffered head trauma and internal injuries in the crash that killed Britany Higeura Muldrow, 25, of Tulare, a CHP report said.

Muldrow was driving a 1997 Volvo 850 sedan at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 46 when for unknown reasons she lost control of the car at about 7:20 p.m. just west of Gruenhagen Flats Road, the report said.

The Volvo drove into the median, then back across the westbound lanes and off the north side of the highway, where it rolled multiple times down a dirt and grass embankment.

Neither Muldrow nor Mims, who was in the right front passenger seat, was wearing safety belts, and both were ejected as the vehicle rolled, the CHP report said.

Muldrow was dead at the scene, and Mims was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.