Hanford is in for a nerdy time this weekend as the nexus of Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day meet.
Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores and usually lands on the first Saturday in May.
This year, Hanford’s local independent comic store DJ’s Collectible Shoppe will be hosting a Free Comic Book Day event at their store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
There will be a variety of free comic books available to the public along with vendors, cosplayers and a very special visit from actor Dominic Pace (aka GEKKO from the Disney+ hit series, "The Mandalorian"). Dominic will be at DJ’s to meet fans and sign autographs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit DJ’s for all of your comic book, toys, sports cards and collectible needs.
DJ’s Collectible Shoppe is located at 214 N. Irwin St. in downtown Hanford. For any info please feel free to call DJ’s at 559-589-9114.
The Hanford Fox Theatre celebrates the 45th anniversary of the 1977 sci-fi classic "Star Wars: A New Hope" with a special one-time only screening at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
The Imperial Forces, under orders from cruel Darth Vader, hold Princess Leia hostage in their efforts to quell the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, captain of the Millennium Falcon, work together with the companionable droid duo R2-D2 and C-3PO to rescue the beautiful princess, help the Rebel Alliance and restore freedom and justice to the Galaxy.
A timeless classic, "Star Wars" is the ultimate blockbuster film that launched a pop culture phenomenon and changed the cinema landscape forever.
Written and directed by George Lucas, the original film of a multimedia franchise spanning nine films in three trilogies along with countless books, video games and other media is an essential film of cinema with spectacular visual effects, an inspiring story and of course an iconic Oscar-winning score from John Williams.
"Star Wars" remains one of the pinnacle films of the blockbuster industry and a timeless classic for all generations of viewers.
Doors open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7. This film is rated PG. The running time is 2 hours and 5 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $10. Day of show general admission seats are $12.50 cash. Please note: There is a $2 fee per order, not per ticket, added to all purchases made for reserved seating and to all purchases made via credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase at the theatre. Balcony seating for those 21 and over only. Beer and wine available for purchase on the second floor.