“What’s this? What’s THIS?”
The 1993 Tim Burton classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas" returns to the big screen at the Hanford Fox Theatre to kick off the Christmas season!
The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the "real world." When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.
Relive this cult classic with us or see it for the first time at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 only at the Hanford Fox.
A holiday cartoon short will be screened before the main feature.
The Nightmare Before Christmas is rated PG. The running time is 1 hour and 16 minutes.
Advance Tickets are $6.50 (plus a $2 restoration fee per order and online fees). Day of show tickets are $8 (plus a $2 restoration fee per order if paying with a credit card).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.