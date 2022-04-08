The magically long-haired Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) has spent her entire life in a tower, but now that a runaway thief (Zachary Levi) has stumbled upon her, she is about to discover the world for the first time, and who she really is.
"Tangled" is Disney’s first CGI fairy tale film adaptation and the most expensive Disney film in the animated canon, at $260 million. It’s also the third-highest-grossing animated film of 2010, after "Toy Story 3" and "Shrek Forever After." This is however the highest-grossing animated non-sequel of 2010.
All around this instant Disney classic is a visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining addition to the studio’s classic animated canon. With enough silliness, adventure, and romance both boys and girls of all ages will love this film.
Don’t miss this special screening of Disney’s "Tangled" at the Hanford Fox theatre on Saturday April, 9. Doors open at 1 p.m. Special guest from Something Enchanted – Princess Parties from 1-2 p.m. Movie at 2 p.m. This film is rated PG. The running time is 1 hour and 40 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $7.50. Day of show general admission seats are $10 cash. Please note: There is a $2 fee per order, not per ticket, added to all purchases made for reserved seating and to all purchases made via credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Balcony seating for those 21 and over. No backpacks or strollers allowed.