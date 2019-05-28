{{featured_button_text}}
hanford film fest

Posters for "In the Mind's Eye" and "Stardom," which were screened at the Hanford Independent Film Festival on May 18 are displayed during the festival. "In the Mind's Eye" won two festival awards, including Best Overall Film.

 Parker Bowman, the Sentinel

HANFORD — The first-ever Hanford Independent Film Festival brought crowds of film lovers to the Fox Theatre to see nearly 20 films by local aspiring and professional film makers.

Organized by B&B Productions' George Miller, and taking place the evening of May 18, the festival screened films of varying genres, many directed by and starring local students.

The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company participated by organizing the judging panel and providing trophies to the winners in several categories. 

“HMTC was happy to provide the judging panel and trophies for the film festival,” said HMTC Artistic Director Silvia Gonzalez Scherer. 

Most films were eligible for awards, except the work of David Dibble. Director and Hanford native Dibble screened his films, "Moonlight" and “Adonis,” which closed the show. "Adonis" won the prize for best Emerging Filmmaker Short Film at the Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2013. 

"We're really excited that [the HMTC] stepped up and were able to do that for us," Miller said. "It's nice to have someone impartial and unbiased judging the films. When you're involved in them, it's like your baby and nobody has an ugly baby." 

The winners are as follows:

  • Best Overall Film: "In the Mind's Eye," directed by Kellen Gibbs
  • Second Overall Film: "The Uber Driver," directed by Julio Gonzalez and Jacob Girouard
  • Third Overall Film: "Mid-life Crisis Brunch," directed by Alison Allwine and Kyle Low
  • Best Directing: "The Uber Driver," Julio Gonzalez and Jacob Girouard
  • Best Writing: "Dollar Bill," directed by Travis Mattos
  • Best Cinematography: "Mid-life Crisis Brunch," directed by Alison Allwine and Kyle Low
  • Best Editing and Sound: "In the Mind's Eye," directed by Kellen Gibbs
  • Best Male Actor: Bradley Hancock, "Dollar Bill"
  • Best Female Actor: Alison Allwine, "Mid-life Crisis Brunch"
  • Best Supporting Male Actor: Henry Gonzales for "Les Moore, Junior Ranger"
  • Best Supporting Female Actor: Christa Atkins for "Les Moore, Junior Ranger"
  • Best Ensemble Performance: "The Uber Driver"

Contact the reporter at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com

