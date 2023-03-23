Ghost Hunters.jpg main photo

Jason Hawes, center, and the TAPS crew recently filmed an episode of "Ghost Hunters" at the Bastille in Hanford. 

 Discovery+/Contributed

The question of whether or not Hanford’s Bastille building is haunted may finally be definitely answered.

An episode of “Ghost Hunters” filmed at the iconic downtown Hanford location will air as the show’s season premiere on Thursday, April 6.

“In downtown Hanford, California, sits an imposing, abandoned county jail more than 125 years old. The Bastille, as it is known today, has captured the imagination of the residents who, for decades, have reported encountering apparitions and other strange activity in this building. In the years since this former Wild West jail was shuttered, many businesses have come and gone inside the old building, but they all share one commonality – claims of chilling paranormal phenomena. Now, many believe that the decades of suffering and tragic deaths that occurred inside the jail are behind the ongoing hauntings,” show producers stated in a release.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

