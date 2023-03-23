The question of whether or not Hanford’s Bastille building is haunted may finally be definitely answered.
An episode of “Ghost Hunters” filmed at the iconic downtown Hanford location will air as the show’s season premiere on Thursday, April 6.
“In downtown Hanford, California, sits an imposing, abandoned county jail more than 125 years old. The Bastille, as it is known today, has captured the imagination of the residents who, for decades, have reported encountering apparitions and other strange activity in this building. In the years since this former Wild West jail was shuttered, many businesses have come and gone inside the old building, but they all share one commonality – claims of chilling paranormal phenomena. Now, many believe that the decades of suffering and tragic deaths that occurred inside the jail are behind the ongoing hauntings,” show producers stated in a release.
Joining the Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) on this investigation is actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”), as well as investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens.
The episode was filmed over a series of days beginning Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
“Everybody in town seems to have some sort of experience, whether it’s walking by and seeing someone in the window or working in that building at some point and experiencing things. It’s always great to hear all those stories,” Jason Hawes, co-founder of TAPS and show host said to the Sentinel at the time.
The episode, entitled “Dead Man Walking,” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT Thursday, April 6 on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+.
Other episodes this season will see the team investigate paranormal activity in prisons, mines, mansions and even the Hoover Dam. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their methodology and special guest investigators, the “Ghost Hunters” team tackle disturbing activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living. Eight all-new, one-hour episodes will premiere weekly.
Other upcoming episodes are as follows:
“Trapped in Terror” — Thursday, April 13
TAPS is called to California’s Gold Country to investigate the Argonaut and Kennedy mines. On the heels of the 100th anniversary of the state’s largest mining tragedy, the team, joined by paranormal explorer Dakota Laden and the “Destination Fear” crew, faces frightening phenomena that remains on these properties from decades gone by.
“The Hoover Damned” — Thursday, April 20
The TAPS team dive into unchartered waters at the Hoover Dam as they gain exclusive access to investigate the iconic superstructure. Investigators Dustin Pari and Kris Williams join in as they seek out the lost souls and terrifying shadow figures that haunt this massive landmark.
“The Mansion of Misfortune” —Thursday, April 27
TAPS investigates an Alabama mansion that was once home to high society gatherings – as well as ample misery and misfortune. Guest investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens help dig up secrets from beyond the grave and bring peace to spirits seemingly in search of days long past.
“Unholy Matrimony” — Thursday, May 4
TAPS and guest investigator Dustin Pari investigate the home of an American Founding Father, and where a betrothed couple intends to have their wedding. A dark, aggressive energy has overtaken the house, leading to fears that the haunting will upend the impending nuptials.
“The Myth of St. Ignatius” —Thursday, May 11
TAPS and special guest Tory Belleci (“Mythbusters”) descend on the small town of Colfax, Washington, where chilling spirits haunt the hallways of the now abandoned St. Ignatius Hospital. The century-old building harbors the dark energy of illness, death and a tragic scandal, putting plans to turn it into a hotel at risk.
“Generations of Ghosts” —Thursday, May 18
TAPS answers a desperate call for help at historic Rose Mont, a former cattle and thoroughbred farm and plantation in Gallatin, Tennessee. Reports of hauntings at this grand mansion go back for decades, but a recent spike in harrowing paranormal phenomena has put the staff on edge.
“Diocese of the Dead” —Thursday, May 25
TAPS is called to Ogdensburg, New York, to investigate a large family home. Once a church rectory, this imposing limestone manor is filled with terrifying entities that tie back to its religious beginnings. Alongside Jason’s son, Austin Hawes, and guest investigator Dustin Pari, TAPS hopes to calm the family’s fear of being in their house.