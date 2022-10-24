An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening.

Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun.

"It's lots of fun, checking out all the hats and the costumes. They're all different. Just seeing the ladies have fun with friends, it's a fun night," said Janie Lucio, an employee of Emma's Bridal Shop, located at 121 W. 7th St. "It's a great thing that Hanford does."

