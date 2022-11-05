Hanford’s three high schools are getting the band back together.
The annual Hanford Band Showcase is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford.
“At the showcase, you want to be your best. You’re showing all the hard work you’ve put in and you want to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward,” said Eric Ramirez, the director of bands at Hanford West. “But at the end of the day, it’s all about support and it’s all about celebrating each other’s successes and celebrating each other’s show.”
The annual showcase is a great way for Hanford High, Hanford West and Sierra Pacific’s bands to support each other and cheer each other on, as they rarely see each other perform out on the road at competitions due to being in separate divisions, Ramirez said.
“All the kids know how much hard work it actually takes to complete a show and to perform a successful show, so to be there to perform for our friends and to cheer each other on is the main goal,” he said.
Bands from each of the three high schools will perform at the stadium, resulting in what is perhaps the biggest local crowd the bands play for each year. It’s also a good way for families and friends of band members to see performances if they cannot travel to see regional and statewide competitions.
“It’s a great way to bring extended family and friends,” he said.
In addition, local middle schools are invited to attend as well. Ramirez said he hopes the middle school students are inspired by the high school performances and get a chance to envision how their own hard work will pay off when they reach that stage of their academic careers.
Bands from JFK Woodrow Wilson and Pioneer middle schools will attend the event. As an added bonus, those schools will kick the show off by performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Seniors will be celebrated before the performances, which is a switch from tradition, Ramirez said. The senior celebration usually takes place at the end, but organizers decided to give the seniors a chance to take a bow before the performances, so they won’t be as “sweaty and tired.”
Fatte Albert’s mobile kitchen will be on-hand to serve up slices of pizza and boosters will also offer snacks, drinks, Dippin’ Dots, hot chocolate, coffee and more.
All profits raised from boosters will be split evenly among the three high schools, Ramirez said.
The Neighbor Bowl is located at 120 E. Grangeville Blvd.