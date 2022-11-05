band showcase

Members of Hanford's three high schools' bands sit in the bleachers during the annual Band Showcase in this 2012 file photo. 

 The Sentinel

Hanford’s three high schools are getting the band back together.

The annual Hanford Band Showcase is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford.

“At the showcase, you want to be your best. You’re showing all the hard work you’ve put in and you want to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward,” said Eric Ramirez, the director of bands at Hanford West. “But at the end of the day, it’s all about support and it’s all about celebrating each other’s successes and celebrating each other’s show.”

