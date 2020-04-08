'Hamilton' and other classic musicals are coming to the Valley

FRESNO — The 2020/2021 Season brings two hotly anticipated debut engagements as well as two treasured favorites. Subscription Renewals are on sale now and new subscriptions will be available in late May.
“This winter a new season begins as we welcome four thrilling productions to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre” said Anne Francis, Vice President- West Coast of Broadway Across America. “Our Broadway community is strong and we look forward to welcoming subscribers, groups, and patrons from all over the Central Valley to enjoy and experience live theater in the upcoming Season.”
The season kicks off with "Cats" — the beloved musical with breathtaking music — including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, “Memory”, followed by the romantic and adventure-filled new musical "Anastasia." In March brings "Hamilton," which features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The season wraps up in April with Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon "Hairspray."
"Cats"| Jan. 5-6, 2021
"Cats," the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!
Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater—"Memory.” Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, "Cats" tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new "Cats" for a new generation!
"Anastasia" | Feb. 2-3, 2021
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical "Anastasia" is on a journey to Fresno at last.
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
"Amastasia" features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.
"Hamilton" | March 2-14, 2021
"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
HAIRSPRAY | April 5-6, 2021
You Can’t Stop the Beat! "Hairspray," Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, based on the subversive John Waters cult classic film, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the '60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” “It Takes Two,” and incorporating “Ladies Choice” from the musical film adaption, "Hairspray" is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).
This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).
