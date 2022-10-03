Despite the decidedly un-England-like weather during a sunny weekend with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees, Hanford reveled in medieval merriment.
The 43rd annual Renaissance of Kings Faire was in full swing Sunday. Ale was served, turkey legs were savored and swords clashed under the fiery sun at Civic Park.
"The armor fights take a lot out of a person, especially since it's so hot in Hanford," said Lincoln Peters, of Saint Michael’s Salle d’Armes. "There's a reason that historically you almost never find full-plate armor used this far south."
Saint Michael’s Salle d’Armes is one of the many Renaissance faire guilds that set up shop in Civic Park for the two-day event.
Peters and the other members demonstrate old-fashioned dueling and warfare tactics for curious crowds as well as teach about various weapons and European martial arts that were utilized in medieval times.
"When we do the armor fights, the audience gets really excited to hear all the banging of steel on steel," Peters said.
The Faire, like the Renaissance itself, isn't all clanging swords and shields — other guilds found patronage by embracing the arts.
"I just like coming out and performing and having fun," said Raqset Badawi dancer Aimee Hollaway. "I enjoy teaching kids about this and meeting all of the colorful characters. The king was just here!"
The Raqset Badawi dancers performed one of their multiple dances of the day for King Henry VIII and his court. In between performing belly dances and musical numbers in honor of the sun and moon, the dancers would playfully interact with the king and his court. Everyone stayed in character and improvised, to the pleasure of the audience, creating an environment of verisimilitude among performers and patrons alike.
Other visitors to the English hamlet of "Hanfordshire," as it's known through the weekend, took their creativity on a different path. The Fowler cosplayer known as "Ash" Revan attended as his favorite horror movie icon, Ash from Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" series.
"I thought the right people would get it. I see people from 'Star Trek' groups come to Ren Faires and they say, 'Oh, we're on the holodeck, we came here from The Enterprise.' There's so many crossovers here, so what's the harm in evoking the 'Evil Dead' franchise," Revan said.
While some may ask why an '80s horror character makes sense at a renaissance faire, Revan points out that the character did travel back in time to King Arthur's court in the third part of the trilogy, and as such, the reference makes perfect sense to those who get it.
The Renaissance Faire means varying things to its visitors. Some come for the historical accuracy, others embrace the fantasy elements, dressing up as fairies, dragons and "Lord of the Rings" characters. Others enjoy the simple pleasures of unique food and drink while others enjoy the clash of steel or the vaudevillian jesters.
Nearing its 50th anniversary, Ren Faire patrons show that despite heatwaves, anachronisms and long lines for turkey legs, there's no wrong way to enjoy the weekend.