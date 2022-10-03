Despite the decidedly un-England-like weather during a sunny weekend with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees, Hanford reveled in medieval merriment.

The 43rd annual Renaissance of Kings Faire was in full swing Sunday. Ale was served, turkey legs were savored and swords clashed under the fiery sun at Civic Park.

"The armor fights take a lot out of a person, especially since it's so hot in Hanford," said Lincoln Peters, of Saint Michael’s Salle d’Armes. "There's a reason that historically you almost never find full-plate armor used this far south."

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

