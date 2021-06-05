Some of a group of 45 music artists calling themselves "USA For Africa" recording "We Are The World" in Los Angeles, Calif. Jan. 30, 1985. Bottom row, from left; Cyndi Lauper, Bruce Springsteen, James Ingram, Smokey Robinson, Ray Charles, Sheila E., June Pointer, Randy Jackson. Middle row, from left; Al Jarreau, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Huey Lewis, Bob Dylan, John Oates, Ruth Pointer. Top row, from left; Daryl Hall, Steve Perry, Kenny Loggins, Jeffrey Osborne, Lindsay Buckingham, and Anita Pointer. (AP Photo)