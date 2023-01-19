Sometimes the best way to know others — and ourselves — is through make believe.

In the play “She Kills Monsters,” which runs at the Selma Arts Center Feb. 3-18, a young woman finds that the only way she can connect to her dead sister is through the one thing she left behind — her Dungeons and Dragons notes.

“It’s a beautiful show about what it means to be a nerd and what role-playing games do for people, allowing for escapism through fantasy,” said director Claudio Laso. “It’s also a great story about family and the importance of keeping connections and trying to relate to people on a personal level.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you