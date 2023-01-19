Sometimes the best way to know others — and ourselves — is through make believe.
In the play “She Kills Monsters,” which runs at the Selma Arts Center Feb. 3-18, a young woman finds that the only way she can connect to her dead sister is through the one thing she left behind — her Dungeons and Dragons notes.
“It’s a beautiful show about what it means to be a nerd and what role-playing games do for people, allowing for escapism through fantasy,” said director Claudio Laso. “It’s also a great story about family and the importance of keeping connections and trying to relate to people on a personal level.”
“She Kills Monsters,” written by Qui Nguyen, debuted off-off-Broadway in 2011. Director Lao had been a fan of the production for years, but knew he wanted to bring it to a local stage after the original writer updated the script.
“I just fell in love with it all over again,” Laso said. “I think the themes hit so hard, especially now with the way the world is with queer culture. The story is a very queer-focused one.”
Throughout the story, Agnes (played by Aleah Muniz), learns about her younger sister through a D&D campaign she wrote before she – and both her parents – died in a car accident. In life, Agnes’ sister Tilly, faced challenges with her sexuality and with being bullied at school. In playing Tilly’s game, Agnes learns about aspects of her sister’s life that she put into creativity and art that she perhaps didn’t have the confidence to say in real life.
Laso mixes the heaviness of the emotions with a fun, irreverent sense of humor.
“Personally, I love having deep conversations, but I think that making something that can be a heavy topic like the fact that she’s playing a game with a sister that she lost and is trying to reconnect to someone who is already passed, but doing it with the guise of high fantasy sword fights, fairies and dragons is a very fun way to talk about something that could just be weighed down in seriousness.”
As the story-within-the-story plays out through D&D, Agnes fights monsters side-by-side with characters based on her sister and friends.
“In life, we usually balance comedy and drama so it just makes sense to do it on stage. I’m not one to go full camp and ignore the serious things, but I think the show is super important in the ways it handles these serious moments and then cracks a joke after,” Laso said.
While Muniz has acted before in college and in high school, this will be her first time on stage in the beautiful Selma Arts Center theater.
“It’s so refreshing. It’s been a while since I’ve done a show and the crew here is just incredible,” she said.
Muniz said she relishes the time she has spent with her character, Agnes, and wishes she could have experienced the show as an audience member much earlier, as elements of the show that resonate with her now, would have perhaps done so even louder when she was younger.
“I think [I was drawn to] not only the fantasy aspect but the LGBT aspect of it, as well,” she said. “Growing up, if I had had a show like this and I grew up reading about characters that were like Tilly and Agnes and the whole crew, I would have. It would have been really monumental to me growing up, so I think shows like this are really important and allow people from all different communities to come in and just enjoy.”
As something of a primer for the imagination-based role-playing board game of Dungeons and Dragons, the Selma Arts Center will host, “We Slay Monsters,” a “one-shot event” designed to mix theater and D&D in a way that gives audience members a taste of both.
Led by dungeon master Jack Landseadel, a group of Selma Arts Center regulars will play a campaign of the iconic game with characters based on roles they’ve recently played on stage. Laso describes the event as “long-form improv.”
“We Slay Monsters” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
“She Kills Monsters” runs Feb. 3-18.