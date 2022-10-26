As the spooky season reaches its crescendo, the ghosts and ghouls residing in the Old Kings County Courthouse get a chance to scare up some fun this weekend.

Hanford Parks and Recreation hosts its annual Haunted House event in the old courthouse from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re trying to take it up a notch,” said Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva.  “The Courthouse has a vibe, an aesthetic, of a creepy old building and we kick it up a notch with the decorations and scares. Everybody loved it last year, so we’ll do it again until they tell us to stop.”

