For decades, there have been rumors and whispers around town concerning the apparitions that many believe haunt The Bastille. Those stories will be investigated during an upcoming episode of “Ghost Hunters.”
Jason Hawes and his crew filmed an episode of the long-running paranormal documentary series at the Hanford landmark for several days last week, beginning Monday, Sept. 19.
“Everybody in town seems to have some sort of experience, whether it’s walking by and seeing someone in the window or working in that building at some point and experiencing things. It’s always great to hear all those stories,” Hawes said.
Hawes is the co-founder of the Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) and the host of the long-running series, which is gearing up for its 15th season on Discovery+.
As well as spending time investigating the possibility of a haunting, the show’s team also digs into the histories of the places they visit, often uncovering the vast and rich stories contained within.
“It’s got a crazy history. It was built in 1897 to house 60-something inmates and ended up housing 204 or 205 inmates, almost four times the amount it was supposed to have in there,” Hawes said. “And then finding out that it housed everybody from drunks and people who owed taxes all the way up to murderers — and they were in the same building as women and juveniles — it was just craziness.”
While even folks with no knowledge of The Bastille’s history may make a passing observation about its spookiness based on its age, its cold stone walls or its anachronistic visage, Hawes said that age alone isn’t necessarily the best indicator of its level of paranormal activity. What matters most is the history and tragedy of the building. As virtually all Hanfordites know, there’s no lack of wild west-style history when it comes to Kings County’s castle-like first jail.
“A place that has had a tragedy holds a higher chance of having activity,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter how old a place is, it just matters what type of environment it was and what type of people came through it. We’ve investigated places that are 200 years old that have nothing going on and places 10 or 15 years old that have a ton of activity.”
The Bastille has been on the radar of the East Coast-based TAPS for a while, Hawes said, and they have been invited to investigate a few times. He said he was happy to finally get the chance and dig into the stories that have been circulating around the building for years.
Hawes said that stories of hauntings have been surrounding the building since 1906, a mere nine years after it opened.
“An inmate took his own life there — it’s in the newspaper, you can look it up — and two other inmates created such a ruckus one night that they woke up the guard. They said that the inmate who had taken his own life had appeared in the cell ‘as natural as life’ — so as solid as you and I,” Hawes said. “Nine years after this property opened, people were already having experiences of paranormal activity. And 115, 116 years later, there are still reports.”
For the investigation of the Bastille, Hawes’ team was joined by celebrity guest Chandler Riggs, the actor who played Carl Grimes for eight seasons on the smash hit television show, “The Walking Dead.”
“He’s a good friend of mine and he’d been wanting to come out and do an investigation with us,” Hawes said, adding, “Chandler has been involved in the paranormal and he’s been following TAPS since the very beginning, since he was about 8 or 9 years old — which makes me feel very old.”
Hawes said that bringing in guests often gives investigations a fresh perspective.
The Bastille episode of “Ghost Hunters” is scheduled to air in the spring of 2023 on the Discovery+ streaming service and on the Travel Channel. In the meantime, two new episodes are set to premiere this October as part of the channel’s “Ghostober” lineup.