For decades, there have been rumors and whispers around town concerning the apparitions that many believe haunt The Bastille. Those stories will be investigated during an upcoming episode of “Ghost Hunters.”

Jason Hawes and his crew filmed an episode of the long-running paranormal documentary series at the Hanford landmark for several days last week, beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

“Everybody in town seems to have some sort of experience, whether it’s walking by and seeing someone in the window or working in that building at some point and experiencing things. It’s always great to hear all those stories,” Hawes said.

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

