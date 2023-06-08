Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore has announced that actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band will perform live in concert on NAS Lemoore at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The concert, which is free and open to all individuals with base access, promises an evening filled with popular music and unforgettable entertainment.
The Lt. Dan Band, founded by Gary Sinise in 2003 and is now a program of the Gary Sinise Foundation, is a cover band known for its energetic performances and support for military and veteran organizations, along with first responders and their families. Named after Sinise's iconic character, Lieutenant Dan Taylor, from the award-winning movie "Forrest Gump." the classic film will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.