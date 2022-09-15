The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world returns to Fresno for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Save Mart Center from March 10–12, 2023.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next week on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience on both Saturday and Sunday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.
Central California motorsports fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion at the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville this summer.
The Fresno Arena Championship Series West features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. Krysten Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger aims to repeat as series champion. Earth Shaker’s Tristan England looks to lock in the championship. Elvis Lainez grabs the bull by the horns behind the wheel of El Toro Loco.