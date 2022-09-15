The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world returns to Fresno for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Save Mart Center from March 10–12, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next week on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. 

Recommended for you