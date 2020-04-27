Fresno engagement of 'Les Miz' canceled
Fresno engagement of 'Les Miz' canceled

  • Updated
FRESNO — Despite best efforts to reschedule the engagement, Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno announces Les Miserables at The Saroyan Theatre is canceled.

Refunds of tickets purchased through official ticketing partners will be process automatically. To request a refund for tickets paid for with cash or check, please contact your original place of purchase.

Patrons are always encouraged to visit BroadwayinFresno.com or the Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno Facebook page for ongoing show information.

Any questions can be directed to (559) 445-8100 or FresnoConvention-EntertainmentCenter@smgfresno.com.

