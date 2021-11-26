Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrates the winter season with its annual ZooLights event starting today and continuing select nights through December 30.
This annual family-friendly evening event transforms the Zoo into a winter wonderland as guests walk through the Zoo’s spectacular displays full of miles of holiday lights. The event also features live entertainment, festive treats for purchase, and free photos with Santa. Hot beverages for adults and children will be available for purchase, including spiked hot chocolate and a re-
usable holiday cup that includes free refills. Complimentary holographic glasses are included in the admission price while supplies last.
ZooLights takes place on Nov. 26—28, Dec. 3—5, 10—12, 17—23 and 26—30 after-hours at the Zoo from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome guests to our celebration of the winter season and the holidays,” said Marketing Manager Brandy Gamoning. “We have added some new elements to the event that are sure to delight guests as they celebrate this festive time of year.”
The Zoo’s website has a full schedule of live entertainment, special offers and theme nights.
Special programs for this year's event include performances by Killer Dueling Pianos, a Toys for Tots drive, fantastical stilt walkers, and more.
Tickets can be purchased at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, by visiting the Zoo’s admission booth, or by calling 559-498-5921 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ZooLights ticket prices for weekends (Friday and Saturday): Members: $14 Adult, $12 Child (ages 2-11); Non-Members: $16 Adult, $14 Child (ages 2-11) Weekdays (Sunday - Thursday); Members: $12 Adult, $10 Child (ages 2-11); Non-Members: $14 Adult, $12 Child (ages 2-11) Babies 1 and under are free.
