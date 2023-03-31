The City of Hanford invites the community to attend a free public screening of the season premiere of Ghost Hunters at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

The episode will be streamed on a large inflatable screen in front of the old Courthouse in Civic Park, located at 400 N. Douty Street.

The episode, “Dead Man Walking,” centers on paranormal activity at the Bastille, the old Kings County Jail that is currently owned and maintained by the City of Hanford.

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel.

