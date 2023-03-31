The City of Hanford invites the community to attend a free public screening of the season premiere of Ghost Hunters at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
The episode will be streamed on a large inflatable screen in front of the old Courthouse in Civic Park, located at 400 N. Douty Street.
The episode, “Dead Man Walking,” centers on paranormal activity at the Bastille, the old Kings County Jail that is currently owned and maintained by the City of Hanford.
"In downtown Hanford, California, sits an imposing, abandoned county jail more than 125 years old. The Bastille, as it is known today, has captured the imagination of the residents who, for decades, have reported encountering apparitions and other strange activity in this building," Warner Bros. Discovery wrote in a press release. "In the years since this former Wild West jail was shuttered, many businesses have come and gone inside the old building, but they all share one commonality — claims of chilling paranormal phenomena. Now, many believe that the decades of suffering and tragic deaths that occurred inside the jail are behind the ongoing hauntings."
Joining the TAPS paranormal researchers on this investigation is actor Chandler Riggs of “The Walking Dead,” as well as investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens.
The Ghost Hunters team traveled to Hanford in September 2022 to shoot the episode and interview locals with knowledge of the nearly 130-year-old building, including City of Hanford Building Superintendent Randy Shaw.
“Randy’s kind of a historical hobbyist and he cares a lot about Hanford,” said Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “When the Ghost Hunters came into town, it’s my understanding that it was a very active few days, and they were very impressed with what they saw inside the Bastille.”