"Beauty and the Beast" is a romantic musical comedy fantasy animated film produced at Walt Disney Feature Animation. It is the 30th film in the Disney animated canon and the third film in the "Disney Renaissance."
The film tells the story of a prince who is transformed into a beast and a young woman named Belle whom he imprisons in his castle. To become a prince again, Beast must learn to love Belle and win her love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose, or he will remain a beast forever.
"Beauty and the Beast" was released on Nov. 13, 1991. The film was met with universal acclaim from both critics and audiences and was a significant commercial success earning over $424 million at the box office worldwide.
It is considered by many as the greatest animated film of all time.
Don’t miss the special screening of Walt Disney’s "Beauty & The Beast" at the Hanford Fox Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Doors open at 1 p.m.
This film is rated G. The running time is 1 hour and 24 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $7.50 plus a $2 restoration fee per order (not by ticket), and online fees. Day of show general admission seats are $8 plus a $2 restoration fee per order if paying with a credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Balcony seating for those 21 and over only.
