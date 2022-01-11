"National Lampoon’s Animal House" (1978) was the first real hit R-rated comedy. Before that, comedies were clean and family-friendly. Then, the National Lampoon team came along with a 200-page script to shake things up with a loose story condensed to revolve around a bunch of frat guys in college.
No studio expected it to do well, and then pretty much overnight, it became the highest-grossing comedy movie of all time. It has since been surpassed for that record, but only by comedies it inspired.
"Animal House" remains one of the most beloved comedies ever made. With a brilliant performance that defined John Belushi’s comedic persona and a jam-packed script by some of the greatest comedy writers of all time, the film is a lot funnier than your average comedy. It was an unprecedented box office hit when it was first released, and it still holds up surprisingly well today.
Don’t miss the Hanford Fox Theatre’s special one-time only screening of "National Lampoon’s Animal House" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Plus, a $1 raffle for a chance to win some fun prizes after the movie!
This film is rated R. The running time is 1 hour and 49 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $8.50 plus a $2 restoration fee per order(not by ticket), and online fees. Day of show general admission seats are $10 plus a $2 restoration fee per order if paying with a credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Beer and wine available for purchase to those 21 and over.
