If you asked me what my favorite Eddie Murphy movie is from the '80s it would be difficult to answer because they’re all great!
“Trading Places,” “48 Hours” and “Beverly Hills Cop” are all classic.
But of course the 1988 comedy classic “Coming To America” would be No. 1 no doubt. It would also be included on my list of favorite '80s movies all together. I just really love the humor in the film and every character (and there’s a lot of them) are unique and well played. I mean who doesn’t love Jackson Heights' own Mr. Randy Watson performing his rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘Greatest Love Of All’ with his band Sexual Chocolate? “That boy is good!”
It’s great to see so many familiar faces in this film and the fairytale love story behind it definitely brings it all together. Twenty-one year old prince of Zamunda, Africa, Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is on a quest to find someone who loves him for him and not for his riches. He is sure that America is where he will find his bride, so along with his best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) he travels in search for love to somewhere that they think would be suitable for a King... Queens, N.Y.! This is one of those movies that you automatically tune in to if you come across it on TV. A true '80s comedy classic that never gets old in my opinion.
Don’t miss this special screening of “Coming To America” at The Hanford Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. This film is rated R. The running time is 1 hour and 57 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $8.50. Day of show general admission seats are $10 cash. Please note: There is a $2 fee per order, not per ticket, added to all purchases made for reserved seating and to all purchases made via credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Balcony seating for those 21 and over. Beer and wine available for purchase on the second floor for those 21 and over.