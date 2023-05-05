The Big Fresno Fair has announced five more dynamic shows as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater. These new concerts are: En Vogue with special guest Exposé; Elle King; Hairball; Danny Gokey and Ryan Stevenson; and The Beach Boys.
These concerts will go on sale first to Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, the Fair’s free email newsletter, as part of an online-only pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 and going until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 18. During this time, any BFF Club member who purchases concert tickets to one of these shows can also purchase a 50% off Fair admission ticket. Discounted admission and concert ticket must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public online-only at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.
En Vogue with special guest Exposé
Thursday, Oct. 5 | Ticket Prices: $50, $40, $35
This will be a throwback night for the books! Formed in 1989 in the Bay Area, En Vogue began their official takeover in 1990 with their hit single, “Hold On” from their critically-acclaimed debut album, Born to Sing, which reached No. 1 on both the Dance and R&B/Hip-Hop charts. In their career, En Vogue has sold over 20 million physical albums. They have also transitioned into the digital age, garnering over 30 million streams and 26 million plus YouTube views for their Top six singles alone, which, in addition to “Hold On,” includes “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Don’t Let Go” and “Whatta Man (feat. Salt-N-Pepa).”
Doubling down on their En Vogue legacy has yielded tremendous fruit. Their radio single, “Rocket,” became their first Top 10 single in 20 years. To date, the video has nearly two million YouTube views. Their second single, “Reach 4 Me” hit the Top 20.
Exposé started their musical journey in the mid-to-late 1980s, becoming the first group in history to have four Top 10 hits on their debut album, surpassing records originally set by The Beatles and The Supremes.
Saturday, Oct. 7 | Ticket Prices: $42, $32, $22
Award-winning country and pop-rock sensation, Elle King, isn’t your typical singer and songwriter. She began writing songs at the young age of 13 and by 16, had her own residency at the now closed Spike Hill in Brooklyn, New York. One day a kid name Cranston showed up with a banjo, which put her whole life in order. Only, the business where she had her residency had other ideas advising the blonde with the tattoos and a wide-open spirit to “tone down the country and play up the rock and roll stuff.”
King’s latest album, "Come Get Your Wife," features appearances by country forces Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, with hit songs “Worth a Shot” and “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” – garnering King multiple music industry recognitions such as CMA’s Vocal Event of the Year, a 2021 ACM Award, CMA Vocal Event nomination and set streaming records.
"Come Get Your Wife" draws on the ups and downs of King’s life – and how she got here. Teaming with two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year Ross Copperman, the pair worked in two-day blasts to create an album that was bright and aggressive, smart and porous.
Monday, Oct. 9 | FREE with paid Fair admission
Hairball is a bombastic celebration of arena rock, and a Rock & Roll experience you don’t want to miss. A band puts on a concert — Hairball puts on an event! Vocalists Kris Vox, Dave Moody and Drew Hart lead the band through a mind-blowing and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena rock acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are just a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert right before your eyes throughout the night!
Danny Gokey & Ryan Stevenson
Tuesday, Oct. 10 | $32, $22, $18
Three-time Grammy Nominee and Milwaukee native Danny Gokey became a favorite of millions of fans as a Top 3 finalist on Season Eight of "American Idol." Following Idol, Gokey dropped his first album, My Best Days and since that time has celebrated a series of No. 1 hits including “Hope In Front of Me,” “Rise,” “Haven’t Seen It Yet,” and holiday albums Christmas Is Here and The Greatest Gift. His most recent album "Jesus People," released in August 2021, explores a broad spectrum of musical styles. The desire to make a broader impact with his message of hope led to the founding of nonprofit organization, Better Than I Found It. He and his wife Leyiet also launched Livin’ la Vida Gokey, a podcast featuring conversations about faith and family.
Thursday, Oct. 12 | $42, $32, $22
The Beach Boys, led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, continue the legacy of the iconic group. Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled-in for Brian Wilson, on vocals/bass, when he retired from touring. Highly regarded in his field, Johnston’s vocal work with such legendary artists as Elton John and Pink Floyd firmly established him among rock’s elite artists.
The band continues to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. In 2013, their Capitol Records release, "Sounds of Summer," and its companion "The Warmth of the Sun," marked a resurgence in Beach Boys interest that again rocked the world.
The Beach Boys have garnered multiple awards and nominations in the industry including being inducted into the 1988 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. In 2016, The Beach Boys celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit “Good Vibrations” – which is widely considered one of the greatest masterpieces in the history of rock and roll – with a 50 Years of Good Vibrations tour.
Presently, Mike Love continues to bring new, creative projects to his dedicated fans year after year. In 2020, he debuted his latest single, “This Too Shall Pass,” featuring special guest John Stamos.