The Big Fresno Fair has announced five more dynamic shows as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater. These new concerts are: En Vogue with special guest Exposé; Elle King; Hairball; Danny Gokey and Ryan Stevenson; and The Beach Boys.

These concerts will go on sale first to Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, the Fair’s free email newsletter, as part of an online-only pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 and going until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 18. During this time, any BFF Club member who purchases concert tickets to one of these shows can also purchase a 50% off Fair admission ticket. Discounted admission and concert ticket must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public online-only at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

En Vogue with special guest Exposé

