Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

It’s official! We have our first standup comedy show planned for Feb. 25 at our new place in downtown Hanford. Two shows are planned that Saturday with four comedians. The comedy show is at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It's also an anniversary celebration for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. We turn six!

HMTC is happy to have a real home. This one fell on our laps when the theater company was about to go on hiatus and focus on film productions.

What is of great interest to long-term residents is that the theater is in what was once the De Luxe Cleaners. The boiler room is where we placed a stage for performances.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

