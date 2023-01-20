It’s official! We have our first standup comedy show planned for Feb. 25 at our new place in downtown Hanford. Two shows are planned that Saturday with four comedians. The comedy show is at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It's also an anniversary celebration for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. We turn six!
HMTC is happy to have a real home. This one fell on our laps when the theater company was about to go on hiatus and focus on film productions.
What is of great interest to long-term residents is that the theater is in what was once the De Luxe Cleaners. The boiler room is where we placed a stage for performances.
It’s not unusual for young theater companies to move to different locations. For HMTC, five locations are under our belt. One location was a vacant storefront at the Hanford Mall. We enjoyed the optimal visibility while there in the summer of 2019. It was a joy to see how people watched us teach a class through the store windows then inquired about our performing offerings.
Now in a new place of our own we can put a sign on the window to invite the public and hang our achievements on the walls.
Acting classes will begin Feb. 8 and continue until March 31. We are combining session one and session two acting classes. The schedule is as follows:
- Adult acting classes on Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Children’s acting classes on Thursdays from 4-5 p.m.
- Teatro is on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
There will also be a puppetry and film lab based on interest for 5-10 participants. All ages invited.
Tickets for the comedy show can be purchased online at HMTC.TicketLeap.com. The tickets online are $15, and $20 at the door. At this grand opening event each ticket gets a complimentary water or a glass of wine. For information go to our website www.HanfordMTC.com or social media at @HanfordMTC.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.