The first installment of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County’s year-long celebration of local Portuguese history and culture will be ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The museum will reopen Friday, May 12, with entirely new displays.
The current installment, the first of three, focuses on Portuguese immigration to the Central Valley and has been a success on multiple levels, according to organizers.
“To see the community respond with sponsorships, with items to loan, with return visits to the gallery and a true enthusiasm about this exhibition and the next makes me very thankful,” said Kathi Mendes Gulley, one of the curators.
The second installment of the exhibition opening in May will highlight Portuguese culture and include displays featuring local Portuguese halls and fraternal organizations, Portuguese-language media and festivals. Particular attention will be played to the central role religion has played among members of this community, most of whom have deep roots in the Azores Islands.
“I want to explain the historical and religious reasons for the Portuguese celebrations, provide background on the establishment of the Portuguese religious societies and share the story about the Miracle at Fatima and why the Portuguese community venerates the Virgin Mary through the prayer of the Holy Rosary,” co-curator Michael Semas said. “Faith is a huge part of the local Portuguese community and its practice has provided a steady path for the personal and professional growth for so many people of Portuguese descent, including myself.”
The exhibition’s second installment will run through late summer. The third and final installment will open in early September and close in mid-December. It will highlight the many contributions local Portuguese have made in fields as varied as politics, education, the arts, industry and agriculture.
Carnegie board president Jack Schwartz said the strong public interest in the Portuguese exhibition underscores the unique and important role museums play in local communities.
“History is often lost over time because it is not taught for a variety of reasons,” he said. “A museum is a means by which members of the community can learn about our history. Hopefully, those who visit a museum exhibition will also be inspired to ask questions and engage in further investigation.”
The Carnegie Museum of Kings County is located at 109 E. Eighth St. in Hanford. The Portuguese exhibition will be open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p-m. except when the museum is between installations. It will also be closed Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, for the Easter holiday. Admission is $5 per person (ages 12 and up), $2 per child up to age 12 and a maximum of $10 per family.