The first installment of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County’s year-long celebration of local Portuguese history and culture will be ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The museum will reopen Friday, May 12, with entirely new displays.

The current installment, the first of three, focuses on Portuguese immigration to the Central Valley and has been a success on multiple levels, according to organizers.

“To see the community respond with sponsorships, with items to loan, with return visits to the gallery and a true enthusiasm about this exhibition and the next makes me very thankful,” said Kathi Mendes Gulley, one of the curators.

