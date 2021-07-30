This weekend, the final three shows of Hanford Multicultural Theater Company’s production "Death of a Social Security Benefit." Don Brakeman, who is an 87-year-old actor, is on stage in Hanford just like he was in Las Vegas and Hollywood.
Mr. Brakeman has helped HMTC with acting classes and directing since 2018. He also relishes acting on the stage. Noting that I gave Don Brakeman a few plays to see if he liked any of them to do on our new stage. There was one I liked for him. It was Samuel Becketts’ "Krapp's Last Tape" (1958), with the idea of making this production a multimedia experience utilizing our three projection screens.
"Krapp's Last Tape" is considered to be among Beckett’s major dramas. Unfortunately, it didn’t grab Mr. Brakeman. He said he would look for something suitable on his own. I knew this would be difficult. There are not enormous number of plays for older actors. Then I remembered I had written something for older actors years ago.
I found my play "Death of a Social Security Benefit." It was last worked on in 2006. I couldn’t believe it had been that long since I looked at it. I remembered why I started writing this play. It was soon after seeing a farce on a New York Broadway stage. I can’t even remember what play it was that inspired me, but I remember coming out of the theater saying how I wanted to try writing a farce. Up to that point, I wrote mostly drama.
I also wanted to write a play with older actors, because I have heard some complain that the only roles available to them were grandparent-types, which after a while, was annoying to them.
All went well in writing this senior-generation play until I could not figure out how to end it. I was stuck. I put it in a drawer to work on it later.
The play stayed in a drawer, not to see the light of day until 2021 when I started to think about it for Mr. Brakeman. I gave the unfinished play to him. He said he enjoyed it and wanted to perform it. Just one problem — I had to finish it.
I sat at the breakfast table with my daughter. I told her I found a play for Mr. Brakeman, but it wasn’t finished. I told her about the scenes, and she immediately knew how to end it: Logically. Well, that makes sense.
I was going for the comedy on every page and when I got towards the end of the play, I lost my way. However, thinking a little differently and logically, I was able to finish the plays in two days.
Trying a newly-finished play out in Hanford is safe and comfortable. At an earlier point in my playwright career, I flew all over the country to get a staged reading in front of audience to test the work. Today, I have Hanford to refine work and a good group of talented actors to help it along. I only drive home a few miles to reflect on the work instead of hours on a plane.
HMTC is not just a theater company. It is a place for all artists to learn, experience, experiment, and share. I feel fortunate I can refine work with eager participants.
I, as a playwright, feel fortunate to try new plays out in Hanford. I am very ready to try my new play "The Mussel Slough Chronicles — A California Tragedy." Mr. Brakeman is prepared to direct the staged reading.
Come to our final week performance tonight (Friday) at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m., and the last show on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online to be guaranteed a seat at HMTC.TicketLeap.com/social-security or at My Corazon bookstore at 300 N. Irwin in Downtown Hanford.
