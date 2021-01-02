Filmaniacs:'War for Cybertron' invigorates Transformers franchise

The Transformers have been a pop culture and media staple since the early to mid-1980s. The war raging between the Autobots and Decepticons has engaged and entertained the minds of children and many adults for nearly 40 years.
Like many properties from the 1980s, American toy distributors promoted the puzzle-like action figures and accessories through successful marketing campaigns of cartoons and other branded content from backpacks to notebooks to school lunch boxes — even toothbrushes.
While there was a drop in popularity between the 1990s and early 2000s, the Transformers and their various iterations still remained popular among hard-core fans, spawning a variety of animated spinoffs and six live action films.
Despite the mythos being frequently updated and adapted over the last few decades, the common storytelling threads remained consistent. The franchise – as the marketing slogan indicates – is more than meets the eye.
The Autobots disguise themselves as average earth automobiles and working-class vehicles after arriving on the planet in search of a new home. They protect humanity from the Decepticons who take the form of military vehicles to subjugate humanity.
The reasons why they leave their home planet of Cybertron vary from iteration to iteration but the franchise itself doesn’t seem to be losing any speed as it “transforms and rolls out”… punning the popular catchphrase intended.
This is true to form as Netflix just released a new anime series call “Transformers: War for Cybertron – Earthrise.” This is the second chapter in the “War for Cybertron” trilogy Netflix is producing jointly with Hasbro Entertainment, Takara (the Japanese rights holder), and Rooster Teeth Studios – the very same group who produced the anime-adjacent “RWBY” and the ever-irreverent “Red Vs. Blue” Machinima series.
The first chapter in this new animated series — subtitled “Siege” x was released on the streaming platform on July 30, 2020. “Earthrise” was released exactly five months to the day on December 30, 2020 just in time for a New Year’s Eve binge fest.
Classic characters such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee return with story arcs and plot points taken from the Generation 1 storylines of the '80s with digital art designs similar to the amazing illustrations published in recent comics and graphic novels by IDW, Hasbro’s publishing partner.
There is plenty of action with serious gravitas for adults while still being accessible for kids to enjoy. None of it is as heartbreaking as watching Optimus die in the 1986 “Transformers: The Movie” (animated), but if parents are looking for a less serious and more family-friendly rendition of the Transformers, they might want to check out some of the other animated series available on Netflix.
Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author. He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google, & Apple). www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/ IG/Twitter: @gkj_publishing
Feel free to contact him with title suggestions of films you’d like him to review.
