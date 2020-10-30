Filmaniacs: Troubled 'New Mutants' is finally released

Movie theaters are finally starting to open up despite the insanity of the last seven months. My long-time passion for going to the movies can finally be realized again and I’ve been getting caught up on films I missed earlier in the year.
Of those films, I chiefly wanted to get caught up on Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” – which is phenomenal — but I also needed to get caught up on the final release of the Fox-era X-Men films, “The New Mutants” which stars Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) and Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”).
“Mutants” mostly follows the formula of young would-be heroes discovering their super powers amidst their early to mid teens, which is prime X-Men territory… one of the key facets of those comic titles and films.
But this film takes a different path. While it’s a superhero film and makes many references back to the franchise overall, the heart of Josh Boon’s (“The Fault in Our Stars,” 2014) film isn’t just a coming of age story, it’s an exploration of mental illness set against a horror backdrop fueled by nightmares.
Five teens with extraordinary powers — and some dark secrets — are the prime focus as they work in group therapy at an institution that is one part mental hospital and one part boarding facility run by Dr. Reyes (Alice Braga)
The titular Mutants explore their feelings of guilt, isolation, loneliness, and persecution. Each has caused the death of someone when their powers manifested and spend the film learning how to come to terms with who and what they are.
The film is not without faults, however. While there is decent character exploration, much of it is done through exposition due to the film’s rushed pacing. It’s obvious that there was a heavy amount of studio interference both from Fox and from Disney because of the merger.
Fox has had a habit of putting too many cooks in the kitchen and not trusting their directors on similar projects — the 2015 "Fantastic Four" reboot comes to mind. Adding to that, the film’s original concept was to be darker, aiming for a hard R-rating… something Disney is not known for.
The merger itself didn’t do the movie any favors either. “The New Mutants” should have released in the spring of 2018 and was subsequently pushed back to August of that year. Then it was pushed back further until it was finally released this summer.
However the story isn’t completely lacking, and there are some legitimate terrifying moments; the Russian mob-styled Slender Man figures conjured throughout the movie are one example, making this a decent investment for the Halloween weekend.
