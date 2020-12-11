Filmaniacs: There's a competition reality show for every taste

Competition shows, much like cakes and pastries, come in various shapes, sizes and flavors. While some of them push the boundaries of one’s physical abilities, others push the contestants’ more creative sides in incredible ways.
Here is a list of recommended competition shows found on streaming platforms and network television. Equal parts entertainment and healthy competition (mostly) many of the shows on this list are worth giving a watch. Especially if you’re able to watch a few episodes at a time.
"The Voice" (Peacock)
This popular singing competition series has been on the NBC for 19 seasons. That seems like a long time but for competition shows like this the seasons are short, lasting only a handful of episodes.
What makes this show unique isn’t just the star power of the celebrity judges, it’s that the judges build a team of singers, that and are in competition with each other, while working in a mentor capacity. The current season is streaming on Peacock with new episodes weekly.
"Cooks vs. Cons" (Hulu)
Hosted by profession chef Geoffrey Zakarian, this competition show pits home cooks against other up-and-coming professionals to see who makes a better meal. From burgers to beer, from crab cakes to cookies this is a foodie favorite with three seasons streaming on the Hulu platform.
"The Great British Baking Show" (Netflix)
Cooking and food-related competition shows are all the rage… makes sense since many are dreaming of the day when they can return to their favorite eateries and dine inside on their favorite foods. While many such shows offer one-off contestants in a single episodes, The GBBS spends an entire season following one group of bakers aiming for confectionery glory.
The most recent season eight — which was filmed through the summer of 2020 — just completed on Friday, Nov. 27 and all ten episodes, plus the previous seasons are available on Netflix, but if that’s not enough the third season of the Holiday edition kicked off Dec. 4 with new weekly episodes every Friday.
"Forged in Fire" (Netflix)
This series comes from the halls of the History Channel and actually takes the weaponsmithing occupation and history seriously while still making it fun. Each episode includes four new competitors working through a series of challenges starting with a knife blade, followed by an attached handle specific to the knife build.
At each stage one competitor is dismissed when their work doesn’t “make the cut” until only two remain with the task of going home for the next week to build a sword according to the standards set by the judges — all weapons experts. The competition is heated but insightful and entertaining. Season 6 streams on Netflix.
"Ultimate Beastmaster" (Netflix)
If American Ninja Warrior and American Gladiators had a baby on as many steroids as Sylvester Stallone filming the “Expendables,” “Beastmaster” would be that show. Stallone even created and executive produces this break-neck obstacle course competition. Like the GBBS, each season follows the same group of competitors.
With three seasons streaming exclusively on Netflix, follow along as international competitors from nearly a dozen countries attempt to “slay the beast” which includes four grueling stages of the most difficult obstacles created by man. Points and qualifying times play a huge factor in who wins.
