Filmaniacs: 'The Old Guard' is great, new fun

I learned to appreciate action movies under the wise tutelage of my dad while growing up in the '80s and '90s, a prime era of true larger-than-life action heroes. I learned what good action is and I learned what crummy action is. And everything in between.
Pairing that with my love for comic books and graphic novels, I’ve come to really appreciate the fusion of the two genres. And my enjoyment extends to a movie recently released by Netflix called “The Old Guard.”
Produced on a budget of $70 million, the film is based on a comic book series created by Eisner-winning writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernández, and published by Image Comics which is the same distributor responsible for Todd MacFarlane’s famed series “Spawn" as well as "The Walking Dead."
The premise follows a quartet of immortal soldiers led by Andromache of Scythia — or Andy as she is known in the 21st Century. Andy’s team travels the world and takes on mercenary jobs to stop warlords, sex traffickers and other such dangers until the technology of the age makes it difficult to hide their identities.
The film adaptation — written for Netflix by Rucka — closely follows the comic’s plot points which speaks volumes about the creative control Rucka retained when having his work converted to cinema; that doesn’t always happen and sometimes you end up getting garbage like “Eragon” (2006) based on a novel of the same name.
The movie stars acclaimed actress Charlize Theron as Andy and it’s clear from the film’s onset that she is a consummate professional in the role. She is committed to playing the character, even doing some of the fight choreography herself.
Other notable actors in the film include Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange," "12 Years a Slave"), Matthias Schoenaerts ("Red Sparrow"), Marwan Kenzari ("Aladdin," "Murder on the Orient Express"), and Harry Melling who’s most notably remembered by American audiences as Harry Potter’s bullish cousin Dudley; he plays a great villain.
Under the direction of Gina Prince-Bythewood ("Love & Basketball," "The Secret Life of Bees"), the film kicks off with an adrenaline-fueled start that continues right up to the finale. But action isn’t the film’s only element; Prince-Bythewood knows how to seamlessly blend strong character development on screen.
The pacing is solid throughout the film. Many action films run the risk of being so breakneck and by-the-numbers that the viewer gets no real understanding of the characters or their motives. Other similar films tend to lag when trying to introduce backstory and character development. But not "The Old Guard."
The movie’s tagline — “Forever is harder than it looks” — isn’t just a commercial hook. It is the central theme of the film as the characters rehash how their immortality affected the relationships and lives they touched in their past. A harrowing concept to be sure.
Netflix has come a long way with the production of its original content, having many popular and acclaimed actors work on its action film projects like Ryan Reynolds in "6 Underground," Chris Hemsworth in "Extraction" and Ben Affleck in "Triple Frontier." This film is in that same vein of excellent action.
Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author and member of the community. He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google, & Apple). www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/ IG/Twitter: @gkj_publishing
