Summer is back and fueled by a high-octane thrill ride! “F9: The Fast Saga,” the newest entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is here.
Vin Diesel returns playing Dominic Toretto, the face of series and he’s bringing his “family” with him.
It’s been four years since the last installment and 2017’s “F8 of the Furious” left audiences wondering what was going to happen with Dom and his crew. In the meantime we got the Duane Johnson/Jason Statham-led “Hobbs and Shaw” spin-off as well as a Netflix-originated animated series called “Spy Racers.”
This new film picks up with Dom and his long-time love Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) living the simple life, fixing cars on a farm when they are called back into action by a message from Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).
If you’ve seen the trailers, you know Charlize Theron returns as the villainous Cipher and she’s joined this time by Dom’s long-lost little brother Jacob (John Cena) — a spy-turned-mercenary.
It’s interesting to note that when the franchise needs to turbo-boost its popularity it does so by injecting a wrestling super star. Duane Johnson was added in 2011’s “Fast Five,” adding a little extra muscle under the franchise’s hood, just as Cena does here.
Of course, high-speed adventures take place across the globe in this new movie. Various locales such as Tokyo, London, Edinburg, Cologne and Tbilisi in Georgia (the country, not the state) are the backdrop for some excellent vehicular stunts; the stunts are staples in these movies as are the physics-bending action set pieces.
It’s impossible for a suped-up muscle car to catch a frayed suspension bridge’s support rope and swing safely over a 200-foot gorge by its front fender or for a Pontiac Fiero to launch on a booster rocket into earth’s orbit without burning up but it’s all part of the fun.
The films may get more over the top but that’s what makes the franchise a 20-year run of guilty pleasures. Many films like this suffer from over-expositing important details through dialogue; “F9” actually has the stone to present these key moments in flashbacks showing fans an event that was briefly talked about in the very first movie.
Another highlight of the movie is having frequent director Justin Lin (“Star Trek Beyond”) return for his fifth entry in the franchise. He will also be helming the final two films to close out the series.
However, Cardi B’s appearance as some previously unknown friend/acquaintance of Vin Diesel’s character was a bit problematic. While Hollywood loves market synergy, this was too much like Ed Sheeran showing up in “Game of Thrones,” and it felt like a hiccup in the movie’s otherwise smoothly running engine.
There is a necessary suspension of disbelief for movies like this, but that suspension is itself suspended when you have someone like Cardi B appear randomly in a film just to sell some record albums.
The best part of the experience, however, was getting to see the movie in a theater on the big screen with the 5.1 surround sound. The crowd in the theater — and there were lots of people — were amped and ready to enjoy getting a bit fast and furious without being confined to their couches.
This is definite fun!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.