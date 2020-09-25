Filmaniacs: Take a trip to Mars while sitting on your couch

I love educational programming. Shows that helped me learn more about the world around me are fascinating. While I’m not mathematically or scientifically minded, per se, I’ve always had an adventurous mind.
Of course, that doesn’t mean I’m going spelunking or skydiving anytime soon. I enjoy vicarious exploration from the safety of my own couch.
National Geographic starting its own cable channel is one of the greatest innovations in televised programming. Before that, they sublet their programs to channels like PBS. They now produce more of their own content without the constraints of network television censors.
Exploration of the deep ocean, the sort of survivalism of Bear Grylls’ newest series, and of course anything involving space exploration intrigue me even if I hate leaving Terra Firma in an airplane.
Recently, NatGeo partnered with Disney in some capacity to have several pieces of their more recent programming featured on the Disney+ streaming service.
One can now find several documentaries and other series without having to wait for scheduling or deal with a chain of commercial interruptions. Enter “Mars: A Day on the Red Planet.”
This 2020 documentary invites NASA engineers, astronauts, and well-known astrophysicists like Michio Kaku to speak on all the vast improvements the space exploration community has learned about Mars over the last century or so; much of that new data having come about in just the last fifteen years with Mars Opportunity Rover.
The documentary’s main feature is going through the course of a single day on Mars, which lasts approximately 25 hours as opposed to Earth’s 24. It discusses the observations and assumptions made by early astronomers that were dramatically updated by 1964’s Mariner Mission.
“A Day on the Red Planet” provides video and photographic footage provided by NASA’s various observational programs to show audiences what Mars’ surface really looks like, the average temperatures, and Martian weather obstacles human beings need to overcome if we are to one day colonize the planet.
While dreams of traveling the stars and terraforming alien worlds for human habitation have long since been an element of science fiction, the research and experiments being done now are quickly making those aspirations science fact.
The best part about this particular documentary is that it provides plenty of fuel for the STEM fire educators constantly look for to engage their students. The red planet is a probable goal for exploring hands-on learning experiences for a generation of students longing to see what lies beyond earth’s gravity.
While it might seem cut and dry at first, the content of “A Day on the Red Planet” is certainly great for adults still wanting to learn as well as junior explorers bouncing on the family sofa as if hopping around in the microgravity of another world.
Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author. He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google, & Apple). www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/ IG/Twitter: @gkj_publishing
Feel free to contact him with title suggestions of films you’d like him to review.
