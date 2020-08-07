Filmaniacs: Streaming in the time of COVID

I am a big-time, dyed in the wool movie buff. I live and breathe movies but the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide closures have killed one very important facet of my typical summer activities. I haven’t been able to go see a movie in the theater since January. And you know what? It sucks.
However, things have come a long way since Netflix beat out Blockbuster Video in the movie rental game and transitioned into a streaming service (God rest the weary soul that was Blockbuster).
I have found Netflix helpful to get through the monotony of sheltering in place and looking for work. In fact, when I crunched the numbers, I found myself using my streaming services far more than my TV service (which will be canceled here real soon to save money).
Check out these options if you’re like me and have missed going to the movies.
5) Peacock: Released on July 15, it features many TV shows found on NBC, USA and the SyFy Channel. You can also find movies produced by Universal Studios including classic monster movies from the 1930s and '40s. The app is free to use and has access to live TV content.
4) Amazon Prime Video: You'll appreciate this platform if you already have Amazon Prime for its free 2-day shipping option. You can find many movies and TV shows though some titles are available for rent or purchase beyond the Prime’s cost due to licensing agreements. Full time college students can access Prime for free with verification of your school e-mail account.
3) Hulu: This is a great platform if you’re looking to completely do away with most Cable services. It costs $5.99 and you can stream a variety of TV series from various networks the day after they air. Popular and obscure movies are also available. The service offers upgrades commercial-free viewing on TV or even better you can pair it with a subscription to Showtime, HBO, or a combo pack including Disney+, ESPN and NatGeo.
2) Disney+: And speaking of the Big D, no family household is complete without the House of Mouse’s official streaming platform. If we can’t go to the park we can at least have the park come to us. The platform offers recent and classic Disney favorites, Pixar, everything "Star Wars," the majority of all things MCU, and access to great educational programs from NatGeo. You’ll want this service. You can pay a monthly $6.99 or you have save 17% and pay for 12 months up front for $69.99.
1) Netflix: This giant in the industry is a given. With three payment options ($8.99, $12.99, and $15.99), viewers have access to a wide variety of licensed content, which includes popular fan favorites like "The Office" and "Avatar the Last Airbender," as well as original movies and series like the recently released second season of “The Umbrella Academy.” The per-month cost might seem high, but it offers flexibility depending on how many devices you want to run simultaneously.
I use all of these services to varying degrees, but the combination of platform costs are far less expensive when compared to TV services like Comcast Xfinity, Dish and DirecTV. That’s especially important if you’re on a tight budget.
