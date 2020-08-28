Filmaniacs: 'Return of the Jedi' — a retrospective

Star Wars has been integral to my life. I absorbed the original trilogy like a sponge, especially "Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" which is arguably the best in the franchise.
My dad recently helped me repair sprinkler heads in my backyard and I reminisced about spending my childhood stealing similarly worn out heads from his tool bench to use as makeshift lightsabers… I’m also pretty sure George Lucas just made a billion dollars from me typing “lightsabers.”
Love for "Star Wars" was how I met my best friend more than twenty years ago after he lawyered my dad – an actual attorney – to release me from grounding to watch the premier of "Episode I: The Phantom Menace." It was my amazing wife’s idea to have a Star Wars-themed wedding. Yes… I scored the lottery on beautiful fangirls!
My first official memory of the films — and probably my first actual memory ever — was seeing the third film in the OG trilogy in theaters when released on May 25, 1983. I was roughly 15 months-old.
It was an epic conclusion to an equally epic trilogy that characterized an entire generation of movie-goers and revolutionized the filmmaking industry as a whole. It was originally subtitled “Revenge of the Jedi” as a reference to Luke Skywalker seeking retribution for Darth Vader and the Empire hurting his friends in Episode V.
The film opens with the Rebels searching for an imprisoned Han Solo before rejoining the Alliance to start an assault on the Empire’s newest weapon: the Death Star II. It seems like a lack of creativity on the Empire’s part and the screenwriters’, but at least the villains are consistently villainous.
The planet-sized WMD serves as both a dangerous obstacle for the protagonists and a brilliant set piece for Skywalker to fully realize his Jedi training by intentionally entering the proverbial lion’s den to face Vader and the Emperor.
Though not a strong sequel compared to Episode V, the story provides a strong climactic build and an equally satisfying conclusion as Luke redeems his father from the Dark Side [of the Force]. Spoiler Alert: Darth Vader is Luke’s dad.
"Return" brings back familiar settings like Luke’s homeworld of Tatooine and the austere decks of the Death Star and adds a new element in the forest moon of Endor, grounding the final land battle while star cruisers wage war in the heavens and Luke duels with his dad for the galaxy’s soul.
John Williams created a score that stands the test of time. Vader’s Imperial March is as iconic as the main overture or Luke staring at Tatooine’s twin suns. The score also offers musical movements thematically specific to Luke and Vader’s joint character arc of embracing their respective destinies.
The Ewoks provide a kid-friendly element that isn’t as grating as Jar Jar Binks (*shudder*). This movie isn’t just for kids but still remains as family-oriented as the rest of the franchise.
The film is available on DVD and Blu-Ray or — if you signed up for Disney+ based on my recommendation from my first article — you’ll find it on the platform with all of the other Star Wars titles. Happy watching and may the Force be with you.
Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author. He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google, & Apple). www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/ IG/Twitter: @gkj_publishing
Feel free to contact him with title suggestions of films you’d like him to review.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!