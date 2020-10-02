Filmaniacs: New documentary explores the history of action

As I mentioned last week, I enjoy a good documentary. And as I mentioned in an even earlier article, I enjoy a good action movie. I recently came across a movie that I’ve been looking for over the last couple of months: “In Search of the Last Action Heroes” directed by Oliver Harper.
I first came upon Harper’s work on his YouTube channel where he creates video essays doing retrospectives on recent movies and those he loved as a kid or was too young to see during his youth and is now catching up on.
Harper has been making his videos since 2011 and this documentary is a natural progression of that filmmaking passion. Funded by a crowdfunding campaign, the film examines everything from early westerns to contemporary movies of today and how they evolved the genre over the last 50 years.
And this isn’t some novice film student’s attempt to making a movie; Harper knows what he’s doing. He interviews actors and actresses who got their start and have worked extensively in the action genre for many years.
While action superstars such as Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger don’t show up for interviews, veteran actors like Eric Roberts (“Best of the Best”, “The Dark Knight”), Bill Duke (“Predator”, “Commando”), Cynthia Rothrock (“China O’Brien”) and Alex Winter (“Bill & Ted Face the Music”) do appear.
But the discussion isn’t centered solely on the explosive action experience; the documentary also looks at the cinematography and the scoring (music) that helps make these unbelievable stories come to life.
He even incorporates an interview with film editor Mark Goldblatt, writer/director Shane Black (“Iron Man 3”, “Lethal Weapon”), and film composer Brad Fiedel (“Terminator” franchise, “True Lies”).
While a bit long for a documentary — clocking in at 2 hours, 21 minutes — Harper’s passion turns this film into a love letter to the action genre, paying homage to the actors and filmmakers who influenced his childhood just as the genre did for many others.
On the surface the film seems like it highlights every action hero stereotype of the burly, musclebound men running around guns akimbo on their testosterone-fueled rampages. In fact, the film actually explores the evolution of the genre and how inclusive it was to female action heroes.
Nearly a quarter of the film’s runtime is dedicated to highlighting action heroines such as Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley from the “Alien” franchise and Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor from the “Terminator” franchise among others and how influential they were as strong, female role models.
So far featured exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, if you’re a fan of the genre you’re going to want to watch Harper’s take on the bombastic nature of action movies.
Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author. He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google, & Apple). www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/ IG/Twitter: @gkj_publishing
Feel free to contact him with title suggestions of films you’d like him to review.
