Nathan Drake finally makes it to the silver screen. The action-packed “Uncharted” video game leaps from digital entertainment to being a cinematic, effects-driven popcorn flick.
The film stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in a story feeling like equal parts "Indiana Jones," "National Treasure," "Da Vinci Code" and "Ocean’s Eleven" without the cleverness of any of these.
Sony is really trying to capitalize on Holland’s meteoric success with “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s smart if a bit predictable.
The movie opens with Holland’s Nathan Drake — the franchise’s protagonist — caught in an adrenaline-fueled action set piece as he dangles by his foot from a string cargo palettes waiting to parachute down to the South Pacific.
The scene feels very much like a quasi-playable cutscene taken straight from one of the titles in the game franchise; it’s exciting. But then the movie does the cliché smash cut flashback to Drake’s childhood where he and his older brother Sam are caught breaking into a museum to steal a map that is (sort of) important to the rest of the adventure.
Audiences are briefly introduced to the orphaned brothers before Sam runs away to avoid being arrested and the scene fast-forwards to Drake living in New York City, tending bar and occasionally pickpocketing the wealthier patrons. This is how he’s introduced to Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg).
Sully recruits Drake to pick up where Sam left off searching for the lost treasure of Ferdinand Magellan. From there they steal a priceless MacGuffin leading to the next clue in the treasure hunt where they encounter the film’s villain (played by Antonio Banderas) and the third partner of their quest, Chloe (Sophia Ali).
The trio of treasure hunters are learning to trust each other while simultaneously betraying each other and trying to avoid the mercenaries sent after them by Banderas until the plot reconnects with the opening scene.
While the movie does its best to create a thrilling, action adventure — and it more or less succeeds — it isn’t perfect. The characterization feels a bit off. The video game version of Drake is a man in this early thirties. Even though Holland is 25, he looks barely old enough to vote.
However, it’s good for him to have a vehicle to help transition him from playing the fresh-faced high school-aged version of Spider-Man we’ve had for the last six years; hopefully this will help audiences see him in a more mature light.
On the flip side, Wahlberg’s performance feels very one note. He’s not so much playing the character as he is playing himself with the character’s name. Gone are the grey hair and iconic mustache of the video game character.
Sully is in his sixties through the game franchise. This feels like it had originally been a vehicle for Wahlberg, except he’s a decade too old to play Drake and still too young to be playing Sully.
What’s more is that the film doesn’t seem to know what to do with its secondary characters. Banderas’ character, Santiago Mocado, is unceremoniously assassinated by one of his own mercenaries, and Sophia Ali is written out of the third act entirely.
Regardless, if you’re looking for entertaining mindless fun, perhaps “Uncharted” is movie you’ve been searching for.