In 1997, Lee Child unleashed a literary juggernaut in the form of character Jack Reacher.
The former army veteran was an imposing figure… both figuratively and literally. Child’s first book “The Killing Floor” introduced audiences to Reacher and there was no turning back.
The character was brought to the silver screen in 2012 by director Christopher McQuarrie in a film entitled “Jack Reacher.” Tom Cruise took on the titular role, which felt a little off putting given the character’s massive size on the page… Cruise is nearly a foot shorter and incredibly slight compared to the character portrayed in the book series.
Cruise reprised the role in 2016 in “Jack Reach: Never Go Back.” It was a thrilling story, but it still felt it was missing something.
Feb. 4 saw the release of a new adaptation of Child’s novels on Amazon Prime. Alan Ritchson (“Titans,” “Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) has taken on the role and he fills Reacher’s shoes both in temperament and physicality.
The eight-episode first season covers the plot points established in “The Killing Floor.” Reacher steps off a Greyhound bus in Margrave, Georgia only to find himself arrested on suspicion of murder. What follows is an investigation that tests the former Army MP’s skills.
Reacher isn’t alone, however. He’s joined by Margrave’s chief detective (Malcom Goodwin, “iZombie”) and an MPD officer (Willa Fitzgerald, “Little Women”). The trio have an interesting dynamic that pushes the boundaries of the characters’ trust with one another.
The performances are solid, the action is believable, and for audiences unfamiliar with the book, there are enough twists and turns to keep them guessing as to the motivations and impetus of all the goings on in Margrave.
What especially sells it is Ritchson’s performance as the title character. Not only does he make the character contemplative and subtle, as Cruise did ten years ago, he also brings the hulking size and strength Child put into the character’s literary description.
It’s not just that he’s tough or strong, it’s the precision with which he metes out justice and retribution. The first time we see Reacher fight, it’s fast and brutal prompting viewers to rewind and playback at a slower speed just to see exactly what he does to the prison inmate trying to cause trouble.
Whether you’re familiar with Child’s books or the Tom Cruise films, or not, this action-packed and exciting detective series is enjoyable and doesn’t give way to the identity politics often seen in films and series put out by streaming services and Hollywood.
The complete first season of “Reacher” is available on Amazon Prime.
