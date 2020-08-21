Filmaniacs: Gekko gives back: A 'Star Wars' fan story

DJ’s Collectibles was a buzz of activity on Aug. 16 as Dominic Pace made a tour stop at the local comic book store. Fanboys and girls of all ages stepped into the shop in hopes of meeting the actor and learn more about his experiences working on "The Mandalorian," the hit series produced and streaming exclusively for Disney+.
Pace is a 20-year veteran of screen, having worked on notable TV series and films alike. He has worked on such projects as playing Frankenstein’s stand-in on the set of "Van Helsing" (2004) opposite Hugh Jackman, the fifth season of Marvel’s "Agents of SHIELD" (2013-2020), and Netflix’s "Bright" (2018) which is an modern-day urban fantasy film starring Will Smith.
With COVID-19 shutting down the convention circuit, actors like Pace have to find an alternative way to build up their fan base and make some income between gigs. In this case, a small business tour that took him to 32 comic shops between June 28 and August 16; DJ’s was his very last stop on the tour.
“It’s been a ten thousand mile round trip,” Pace said candidly in interview. “The point is to give back to local communities and small businesses like this one [DJ’s Collectibles].
In fact, 15% of all of Pace’s merchandise sales were funneled back into the shop as a way of giving back to the community.
Shop owner Jason Weihert was enthusiastic when Pace’s agent contacted him about hosting the event.
“Normally most celebrities charge several thousand dollars up front for appearances [like this] and they’re only there for one or two hours. This is unheard of that [Pace] is giving back to small businesses,” Weihert said.
The event was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to mitigate the flow of customers and fans coming into the shop in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise turned out with collectibles bought at DJ’s or other locations to have them signed by Pace.
Along with signing autographs and selling his own merchandise, Pace opted to take photos with a full size banner of Gekko, his character from "The Mandalorian." In one case, a fan came I. With a Baby Yoda collectible which pace signed and held to authenticate the signature.
“My goal as an actor is to partner with organizations like the 501st Legion (Vader’s Fist) to give back to small business and charities,” Pace explained.
Discussion turned towards his experiences on the set of "The Mandalorian."
“The costume was uncomfortable,” Pace shared. “We’d shoot 16-hour days, 2 spent putting the costume on and 1 hour getting it off. But the I look over at Carl Weathers who’s in his 70’s and if he could do I could do it too.”
As a lifelong fan of the franchise, Pace describes this opportunity as a dream come true. He said that his favorite character is Han Solo, but he also shared that Jyn Erso from "Rogue One" (2016) was a great entry into the franchise, and he loved how empowered that character was.
The first season of "The Mandalorian" is currently available on Disney+ and it’s second season will be released on the streaming platform later this year.
