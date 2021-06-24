“Raya and the Last Dragon” is one of the more recent animated movies Disney has released this year. It was originally intended for release in November 2020 but, of course, theaters around the globe were closed for some inexplicable reason.
The film is inspired by southeast Asian folklore and mythology, expanding the animation studio’s use of more diverse cultural legends. “Moana” (2016) was based on Polynesian and Pacific Islander mythology which was energetically refreshing.
“Raya…” follows the typical hero’s journey as laid out by Joseph Campbell, the hero being reluctantly thrust into adventure to fix a seemingly-stable world when a chaotic force threatens existence. The hero gains allies whose strengths support her weaknesses, and the world is renewed, creating a new normal.
At its heart, the movie offers an inspiring message: unity is necessary for humanity’s survival as a species; our differences aren’t a detriment, they are a boon. That core message is great and somewhat timely given the divisiveness of the last year or so. It’s a shame we had to wait until 2021 to be reminded of it.
However, the movie is not without its faults. More than a third of the movie’s 107-minute-long runtime is devoted to exposition. Granted the movie is aimed at kids, but audiences aren’t dumb and can actually understand story elements for themselves through context clues and inferred subtext.
The film also seems to heavily borrow thematic elements from other properties. One of the more notable comparisons comes at the beginning of the film; the expositional narration strongly resembles that of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (2005-2009), providing audiences with an explanation of why the world is the way it is prior to the film’s events.
It’s almost as if story writer Paul Briggs — who worked as a prop designer on “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — decided to copy his study buddy’s homework and didn’t think the teacher would notice.
But that’s not to say the movie is unwatchable or unenjoyable. It is a captivating story with a cast of interesting and colorful characters. Kelly Marie Tran (“The Last Jedi”) voices the central character and her arc is handled far better than during her work on "Star Wars." Awkwafina provides the voice of Sisu the titular dragon who helps Raya save the world.
The relationship between the two characters feels genuine and the actors play well off of each other. Gemma Chan’s performance as antagonist Namaari is also well performed. Her vocal quality relays the conflict she feels in honoring her chieftain mother’s commands while seeing how nearsighted her people have been after realizing dragons aren’t just myth.
While this movie was released three months ago to theaters and Disney+, most theaters were not open at the time and its availability was set at a premium $29.99 cost on the streaming platform. It wasn’t released for general access on the platform until June 4 in the US, prompting the delay for this article.
It is an enjoyable film — especially for young children — with a wonderfully emotional resolution, but some audiences might find it a bit derivative.
