Filmaniacs: "Cobra Kai" is nostalgia done right

Nostalgia seems to be the commodity du jour in the entertainment industry these days. Disney attempts this frequently with their own properties as well as with the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. Sony Pictures tried something very similar when they rebooted “The Karate Kid” in 2010.
My question is two-fold: why can’t we just enjoy the nostalgia of the originals and get something new that works off of that original content in its own direction?
Enter “Cobra Kai” (2018- ) a popular webseries originally produced on YouTube’s Red streaming service. This series continues with the continuity of the original “Karate Kid” trilogy.
The premise picks up 34 years after the events of the original film and brings back William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence front and center as the primary protagonist.
This is a change of pace as Zabka usually played more antagonistic characters — something he joked about while playing a fictionalized version of himself in a season 8 episode of “How I Met Your Mother.”
Zabka’s Johnny is down on his luck and barely making ends meet. Seeing his neighbor kid Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) getting bullied by some schoolmates prompts him to change who he used to be. Johnny intervenes inspiring Miguel to become his first student.
What follows is the resurrection of the rivalry between Johnny and Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso. The irony is that Johnny grew up with wealth and has since fallen on hard times while LaRusso raised himself up by his bootstraps as a self-made owner of a successful car dealership.
As Johnny takes on more students and reopens the Cobra Kai dojo, LaRusso ends up taking on his own student — a young employee who happens to be Johnny’s estranged son, Robbie. This creates a conflict of loyalties, especially where Johnny is concerned.
The show touches on some familiar beats that echo the first film, but the writers do something spectacular by turning those beats on their heads and taking the story in unsuspected directions. No spoilers!
Johnny’s students are the misfits their school hierarchy and a handful change over the course of the series from being the bullied to becoming bullies themselves despite Johnny’s attempts to change Cobra Kai’s public image; he wants his students to be “badass” but still show respect.
Familiar faces appear in the series. Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi appears thanks to archival footage. Randee Heller reprises her role as LaRusso’s mother and Martin Kove returns as John Kreese, Johnny’s sensei from the original film which adds additional trouble for Zabka’s character.
“Cobra Kai” is driven by Johnny and LaRusso’s interpersonal issues. Conflict arises because they refuse to let go of their high school rivalry and could easily repair it by taking time to get to know one another. Instead their animosity bleeds into the lives of their students, adding fuel to the fire.
You get more character development in Johnny that was hinted at in the films but gets explored in the series. Johnny wants to heal from his past trauma of having been bullied while having acted as a bully himself. Kreese’s return makes that character evolution even more challenging.
This is a must-watch for fans of the franchise. It’s suitable for a post-viewing conversation between parents with teenagers about bullying. While some of the swearing might make you think the series is rated TV-MA, it’s actually rated TV-14.
The series has moved off of YouTube and onto Netflix, with season 3 ready to be released Jan. 8 and a greenlit fourth season in production now.
